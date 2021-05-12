Weather Blog - Tornado Alley Is Very Quiet & It Has Not Shifted

Good morning bloggers,

The sun will return today with a few clouds at times. As we enjoy a calm and cooler spring day, let's take a look at what is going on in this weather pattern.

On Saturday night, a Tornado Watch was issued over a small area of eastern Kansas. There were no tornadoes, but Kansas City did have 1.60" of rain. The Kansas City metro area was not included in the Tornado Watch and we have almost gone two full years without even one Tornado Watch. The last one was issued on the day of the EF-4 tornado in Linwood, KS on May 28, 2019. Take a look at the Tornado Watches so far this year and last year:

Tornado Watches So Far In 2021:

Tornado Watches In 2021

Tornado Watches In 2020:

Tornado Watches In 2020

As you can see in the above two maps, there is a large part of Kansas and Oklahoma that share this Tornado Watch drought with us. Dodge City, Wichita, and Kansas City have all gone almost two years without a Tornado Watch, and this will continue at least another few days.

Alabama has had 71 tornado reports so far this season, and Kansas has had 2, as you can see below. Missouri and Oklahoma are also leading Alabama, uh, well if you use the golf analogy. The lower the score the better. That's how I see it!

Total Tornadoes So Far

Total Tornadoes So Far

Total Tornadoes So Far

Tornado Alley has not shifted to Alabama, or what is called Dixie Alley over the southeast. It is just a tornado drought that is two years long and counting that will likely end in the next year or two. There is a reason why Tornado Alley exists, and those reasons do not move. The reason why Tornado Alley extends from Texas and Oklahoma northeast across Kansas, Nebraska, into Iowa, is because of two geographic boundaries. The north-south mountain chain known as the Rocky Mountains and the Gulf of Mexico are these two boundaries. The air comes over the Rocky Mountains, and descends out over the plains and meets up with the warm and moist air from the Gulf of Mexico. The results of these clashing air masses results in more tornadoes per square mile than anywhere else in the world. Two thirds of the worlds tornadoes occur in the United States.

Tornado Probabilities May 12

The 30-year average for tornado probabilities shows that central Oklahoma is at peak tornado season right now, and Kansas City is close to peak as well. This will return in the next few years, but for now the LRC has set up in such a way that it makes it seem as if Tornado Alley has shifted. It has not! It will shift back west in the next few years!

This cool weather pattern continues for another few days. We are in the part of the LRC that produced the brutally cold weather in February. This cooler pattern will begin to fade away next week and warmer days are ahead of us. The average high temperature is now 74 degrees in Kansas City and the average warms to 79 degrees by the end of the month.

High pressure is in control today. Let's take a look:

Surface Forecast Valid At 4 PM Today

I am still writing.....

Thank you for spending a few minutes reading the Gabbing With Gary blog. Have a great Wednesday.

Gary