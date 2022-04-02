Weather Blog: Tracking 2-3 storm systems

Good Saturday bloggers,

After a wild month of March that saw a high of 84° on the 2nd, 4.3" of snow and 5.14" of rain making it the sixth wettest March in KC recorded history, we are seeing some ups and downs to start April. But, not nearly as wild.

Oh yeah, I forgot the EF0 tornadoes at St. Joseph and Jefferson county last Tuesday, March 29.

This has been an odd weather pattern since it set up in early October (LRC 2021-2022).

We had quite a bit of rain between Oct. 6 and Nov. 10 Then, it became rather dry Nov. 11 to Feb. 16. It was so dry our region entered a level 1, 2 of 5 drought.

Since Feb. 17 we have seen plentiful moisture, especially the last two weeks of March.

Jeff Penner

What is next? We are tracking two-three systems the next seven days. One may impact the Royals opening day.

Details on these systems and more are in the four-and-a-half minute video below.

Have a great weekend.

Stay healthy.