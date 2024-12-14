KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Tracking 3 systems next 7 days in Kansas City

Good Saturday bloggers —

The first of three storm systems we are tracking the next seven days is moving through today.

It is centered near Salina, Kansas, as of 8:45 a.m. The upper level low, which is represented by the small curl right where the arrow starts, is moving east at about 25 mph.

It will track at around that speed along and north of I-70. So, it will arrive 1:30-2:00 p.m. and exit our area 3-5 p.m.

Jeff Penner

Details on the three storm systems and what it means for the Chiefs in Cleveland Sunday and the Chiefs in Kansas City next Saturday (On KSHB 41) are in the six minute video below.

