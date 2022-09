Good Saturday bloggers,

We will be tracking periods of a few showers and thunderstorms as a cold front drifts in from the north and a small storm system sits over eastern Missouri.

Jeff Penner

The five-and-a-half minute video below details the periods of a few showers and thunderstorms, and answers the question...do we have any widespread rain in the forecast?

Have a great Labor Day weekend.

Please do not drink/text and drive.