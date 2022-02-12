Weather Blog: Tracking a storm near the Aleutian Islands

Good Saturday bloggers,

We are in for a cold and sunny weekend. It is certainly cold enough to snow, we could use some snow or rain as it has been rather dry since Nov. 10.

We have seen 33% of average rain/melted snow since Nov. 10.

Jeff Penner

There is a storm system timed for Wednesday-Thursday. It is now southwest of the Aleutian Islands. Where are the Aleutian Islands? They are a string of islands (part of Alaska) extending southwest from the main body of Alaska. They are about 3500 miles northwest of KC. The storm we are tracking is about 4500 miles northwest of KC.

Jeff Penner

In between now and then we have a big warm up.

Details on all of the weather changes and the latest on the storm next week are in the almost six minute video below.

Have a great weekend and stay healthy.