KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Tracking 2 storm systems for Kansas City and Las Vegas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Good Monday bloggers,

We are in for some great weather this Super Bowl week. We are also going to be tracking two storm systems. Both will affect Kansas City and Las Vegas.

The first one is now bringing very heavy rain from Las Vegas to Los Angeles. This storm will have an overall positive affect on Kansas City. The second storm may have a more wintry affect on Kansas City for Super Bowl Sunday.

At noon it was warmer and 100% more sunny than in Las Vegas.

Jeff Penner

Details on the two storm systems are in the 4 minute video below.

Have a great week, stay healthy

GO CHIEFS!