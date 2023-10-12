Weather Blog: Update on a strong storm system today-Friday

Good Chiefs Thursday bloggers,

It was clear on the eastern horizon, with lots of clouds moving in. This made for a terrific Thursday sunrise.

Jeff Penner

These clouds are being pulled north by an approaching storm system from the Rockies. We have been tracking the storm system for today and Friday all week. It will bring severe thunderstorms to some locations, but will it affect KC? Will thunderstorms affect the Chiefs game? Will we be able to see the solar eclipse Saturday?

We will answer these questions and more below.

Here is a Powercast animation for today through Saturday.

Here are some of the highlights.

TODAY THROUGH 4 PM:

We will see clouds in and out with highs around 80. Highs may be in the mid 70s if there are more clouds. We do not expect any rain as any thunderstorms will form in north central Kansas. It will be windy with south gusts 35-45 mph.

Jeff Penner

TODAY 4-7 PM:

The thunderstorms will likely track northeast into Nebraska, leaving it dry and windy for Kickoff of the Chiefs game.

Jeff Penner

FRIDAY MIDNIGHT-7 AM:

This is when we have our best chance to see scattered showers and thunderstorms as the cold front moves through. These thunderstorms would not be severe.

Jeff Penner

SATURDAY:

The solar eclipse will be occurring 11 AM-noon. Unfortunately, it looks like we will see a thick low overcast with the chance for a few sprinkles or showers. This will prevent us from seeing the eclipse. Temperatures will be in the 40s to low 50s

Jeff Penner

SEVERE WEATHER THREAT:

The main threat for severe weather will be across Nebraska, far north central Kansas and the northwest corner of Missouri where there is a level 2 of 5 threat.

We are on the eastern edge of a level 1of 5 threat. We will either see thunderstorms out west head into our area after 10 PM-midnight in a weakened state, or new showers and thunderstorms will form in southern Kansas during the evening and track in after midnight with little to no severe threat.

Jeff Penner

RAINFALL FORECAST:

It's another paltry rain event with amounts trace to .25". This will not do much for our 4"-10" rainfall deficits in 2023.

Jeff Penner

The heaviest rain, 1-4" totals, will occur along and north of I-80. All locations in the map below need rain. So, at least there is a big area that sees nice rain. It would be nice to get that along I-70.

Jeff Penner

So, the bottom line is that we will be in for a partly to mostly cloudy and windy day (south 15-30, gust 35-45 mph). Highs will be around 80. If there are more clouds, highs will be in the mid 70s. If you are headed to the Chiefs game and tailgating, it would be wise to keep the plastic ware and napkins and tents secure.

The chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms goes up after 10 PM-midnight. So, there is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms at the end of the game, or on the way home or just after you get home. The severe threat is very low around here.

Jeff Penner

Have a great rest of your week. Stay healthy

GO CHIEFS!