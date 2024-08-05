KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Update on Kansas City's 2 cold fronts; Latest on Debby

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Good Monday bloggers,

Highs today have been between 95° and 100°. Heat relief is on the way as we are tracking the first of 2 cold fronts.

Will we see any rain with these fronts? Days like today dry the topsoil out rather quickly.

Jeff Penner

We are also tracking Debby which is now a tropical storm and bringing too much of a good thing, rain, from Florida to the Carolinas.

As of 5 PM Monday, radar estimated rainfall totals have been highest in northern Florida, 10"-15". Southeast Georgia to southern North Carolina have seen 3"-6" of rain.

Details on our 2 cold fronts and tropical storm Debby are in the video below.

