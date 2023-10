Good Monday bloggers,

We are tracking a significant storm system that is now moving through the southern Gulf of Alaska.

This storm system will have a big impact on much of the U.S. this week; it will be affecting our area later Tuesday through Friday.

Jeff Penner

This storm will have a snowstorm side and a severe weather side.

We will be much closer to the severe weather side, but does that mean we will see severe weather?

Details are in the 5 1/2-minute video below.

Have a great week and stay healthy!

—