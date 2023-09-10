Watch Now
Weather Blog: Updating chance of rain

Posted at 8:44 AM, Sep 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-10 10:13:07-04

Good Sunday bloggers,

Another day of nice weather ahead and another day where we need rain.

Since April 1, officially in Kansas City, we are running almost 4" below average rainfall. The official sight for Kansas City is at the KCI airport. This does not tell the whole story.

Olathe is nearly 14" below average since April 1 with Lee's Summit running a deficit of a foot!

There is a good chance of rain later tonight and Monday. But, there is still an issue. Also, any more rain chances?

The answers are in the four-and-a-half minute video below.

Have a great week ahead.
Stay healthy

