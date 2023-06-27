Watch Now
Weather Blog: Updating chances of thunderstorms, heat waves

Posted at 8:34 AM, Jun 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-27 09:55:18-04

Good Tuesday bloggers,

The main forecast issues today through the Fourth of July holiday weekend are the timing of thunderstorms and a potential heat wave. And, of course, the KC area is on the edge of both.

The heat wave on Monday was building from southern Arizona to Texas. It was 110° in El Paso and 101° in Dallas. The humidity is a big factor around Dallas and Houston making heat indices 110°-120°.

Here is a look at the severe thunderstorm threat for later today and tonight. KC seems to be protected again.

Details on the heat, chance of thunderstorms and the Fourth of July weekend forecast are in the six-and-a-half minute video below.

Have a great rest of your week and stay healthy.

