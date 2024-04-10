Weather Blog | Warm weekend outlook

Are you working for the weekend, weather blog readers? I have some good news about the weather, especially if you like it warm.

The weekend is shaping up to be the warmest weekend so far this year, maybe the warmest since last October!

KSHB

These changes are happening as our jet stream transforms into a classic warm weather pattern known as a "ridge." This pattern allows for very warm and moist southerly wind to surge up from the Gulf.

KSHB

The start of this ridge will initially give us windy conditions on Saturday with gusts near 40mph in the afternoon. That wind will be welcomed by soccer fans tailgating before the big SportingKC match.

KSHB

The weather for the match looks great and may have a little south Florida feel to it with temperatures in the 70s and 80s as the warmth spreads across the Midwest.

KSHB

By Sunday, the wind will decrease but moisture will continue to be transported north from the Gulf of Mexico, resulting in a hint of summertime as dew points (atmospheric moisture) move into the 60s.

KSHB

You can see the long fetch of tropical moisture coming off the Gulf, leaving Houston and Dallas with very muggy conditions.

The wind Sunday will be much lighter, only blowing at 5-10 mph, creating a stagnant humid air mass over Kansas City. If you're planning to do yard work Sunday, try to do it in the morning or evening when temperatures are cooler.

Highs Sunday may be pushing 90 in the city!

Of course, with all this warmth, storm chances that follow will be monitored for the chance of severe weather.

I'm thinking Monday night, there may be a strong line of storms that moves through. Then, depending on how far east those storms progress, there might be more strong storms on Tuesday afternoon.

Please keep in mind, though, that timing is subject to change!

We will keep you updated with the latest severe storm information as we get closer to next week.

—

