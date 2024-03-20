Weather Blog | Wet weekend possible

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hope you're having a great hump day, weather blog readers.

It's Wednesday and a lot of people are already looking forward to the weekend, but your outdoor plans may be impacted by the weather, let's see what's going on.

KSHB

Saturday is looking like the driest day of the weekend, but also the coolest as a warm front starts to lift through the region with an easterly or a southeasterly wind. As the front makes it's move, some rain may develop near and north of Kansas City. It looks like the best chance of rain would be Saturday evening.

KSHB

An easterly or southeasterly wind isn't a wind direction for warmth because the core of the warm air will still be south of the area, but enough lift from the warm air moving above the surface may cause some showers.

So, outdoor activities on Saturday look to be a good to go for the most part, including the SportingKC match that evening.

KSHB

Sunday is looking like the wettest but warmest day of the weekend as the warm front moves through Kansas City. But it's not a guarantee it will rain Sunday, so I wouldn't change your plans but think of a back up — indoor options — especially for events in the morning and evening.

KSHB

Above is snapshot of a weather model putting out rain Sunday morning from 6 to 9 a.m., below is Sunday evening 6 to 9 p.m.

KSHB

I'm not totally sold on the idea of rain occurring Sunday, it may all wait until overnight Sunday and through Monday as a cold front moves through. As it does, thunderstorms are possible with a low chance of severe weather. There may be enough shear or turning of the wind up in the atmosphere to make some storms strong with wind and hail.

Temperatures on Sunday look like they top out near 60, so another weekend with a pretty big difference in temperatures. Probably not as big as last weekend when the difference was 20 between the two days!

Rainfall totals by the end of the day Monday look like 0.5-1.5", helping out the grass that has started to grow and trees that are blooming.

Have a great rest of your day!

—