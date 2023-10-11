Weather Blog | What you need to know about the Chiefs forecast

It's Red...Wednesday Chiefs fans! After some overnight storms, our next chance of rain will come Thursday night-Friday morning.

But will those storms impact the game at some point? Let's take a look at the data from four different weather models.

This model brings in storms after midnight:

KSHB

This one misses Kansas City totally:

KSHB

This one bring in light rain just after the game:

KSHB

This one brings in a line of storms overnight:

KSHB

And this one brings in some scattered storms around the end of the game:

KSHB

To summarize all this model data, any storms that come in earlier or before midnight look to be scattered...meaning the chance of being hit one isn't great. But these storms could cause a lightning delay or have some hail and gusty winds.

The other models that bring in the widespread rain or line of storms don't make into the KC Metro under midnight or after.

So we have confidence the storms will probably miss most of the game but may impact the drive home. No matter when these storms move through hail and damaging wind gusts are possible.

Even if we miss the storms for the game, the weather may be impactful before their arrival.

Tailgating

The weather won't exactly be a cool fall day but overall great to spend several hours outside with temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

KSHB

The warm temperatures will also come with windy conditions, so make sure your tents and flags are anchored down. The wind may gust near 45 mph before the game!

KSHB

During the game

Temperatures look very comfortable mostly in the 70s with the wind out of the south and southeast.

KSHB

Long field goals or extra points may be impacted as the southerly wind blows around or if one team gets lucky enough a southeasterly component of the wind may help the ball fly further.

KSHB

After the game

We looked at all those weather models above but there is another tool we use in weather forecast that helps us assess confidence in a forecast, called ensemble models.

Essentially we can look at 20-50 different weather models at the same time to determine the likelihood of an outcome. These two ensemble models show rain (green and blue) from 7 p.m.-1 a.m. Thursday night.

KSHB

KSHB

They show the rain either missing us to the north or not moving into Kansas City until midnight.

So if you are traveling north or west after the game, you have the best chance of being impacted by a thunderstorm. With that being said it's not out of the question some scattered storms are around the area after the game, it's just more likely the bulk of the rain holds off until later in the night.

Enjoy the game and go Chiefs!

