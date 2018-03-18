Significant Rain is likely to fall over some parts of the Kansas Drought Emergency

A new weather pattern set up in early October. It was a pattern that had storm systems consistently bypassing the Plains. Kansas City appears it will be on track for a third consecutive year with less than 10" of snow, which would be a record. The last time Dodge City, KS received more than 0.40" of rain in one day was September 25, 2017! It looks like this streak will end Monday as a storm system moves across the Plains and is getting it's act together farther west. This should help out the parched hard red winter wheat crop in some locations.

We have analyzed this weather pattern at 41 Action News and it is our feeling that as we go through April, May and June the drought will contract. The reason, is that we believe that this same weather pattern that started in October and will continue to cycle through the spring and summer will be able to produce more rain farther and farther west, while still bringing rain east.

We will be watching this closely through the spring.