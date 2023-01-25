GALLERY: Kansas City area transforms into winter wonderland
After 1-3 inches of snow arrived to the Kansas City area overnight, the KC metro was transformed into a winter wonderland. View glimpses of the freshly fallen snow captured by our viewers and the KSHB 41 News team.
You can submit pictures of the snowy sights you capture to pics@kshb.com.
Odessa, MissouriPhoto by: Katharine Rhadans Photo by: Cassie Wilson/KSHB 41 Photo by: Cassie Wilson/KSHB 41 News Lake TapawingoPhoto by: Fred Fensom University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City, KansasPhoto by: Michele Pritchard Bucyrus, KansasPhoto by: Cori Silliman Photo by: Mallory Espeset Chilihowee, MissouriPhoto by: Judy Coffey LenexaPhoto by: Satinder Hundal De Soto, KansasPhoto by: Tina Duncan Peculiar, MissouriPhoto by: Jeanne Kruger Independence, MissouriPhoto by: Lora Cox Richmond, MissouriPhoto by: Jeffrey Sattler Brookside - Kansas City, MissouriPhoto by: Michele Pritchard West OlathePhoto by: Kevin McCalmon Warrensburg, MissouriPhoto by: Grace McCurry "Snow monster" in EdwardsvillePhoto by: Kayla Padelli