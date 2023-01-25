Watch Now
GALLERY: Kansas City area transforms into winter wonderland

After 1-3 inches of snow arrived to the Kansas City area overnight, the KC metro was transformed into a winter wonderland. View glimpses of the freshly fallen snow captured by our viewers and the KSHB 41 News team.

You can submit pictures of the snowy sights you capture to pics@kshb.com.

Odessa, Missouri Odessa, MissouriPhoto by: Katharine Rhadans GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Photo by: Cassie Wilson/KSHB 41 Slushy Roads Photo by: Cassie Wilson/KSHB 41 News Lake Tapawingo Lake TapawingoPhoto by: Fred Fensom University of Kansas Medical Center in KCK University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City, KansasPhoto by: Michele Pritchard Bucyrus, Kansas Bucyrus, KansasPhoto by: Cori Silliman Olathe, Kansas Photo by: Mallory Espeset Chilihowee, Missouri snow Chilihowee, MissouriPhoto by: Judy Coffey Lenexa snow LenexaPhoto by: Satinder Hundal De Soto, Kansas De Soto, KansasPhoto by: Tina Duncan Peculiar, Missouri Peculiar, MissouriPhoto by: Jeanne Kruger Independence, Missouri Independence, MissouriPhoto by: Lora Cox Richmond, Missouri, snow Richmond, MissouriPhoto by: Jeffrey Sattler Brookside - Kansas City, Missouri Brookside - Kansas City, MissouriPhoto by: Michele Pritchard Screen Shot 2023-01-25 at 7.20.36 AM.png West OlathePhoto by: Kevin McCalmon Warrensburg snow Warrensburg, MissouriPhoto by: Grace McCurry Edwardsville "Snow monster" in EdwardsvillePhoto by: Kayla Padelli

