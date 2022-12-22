Watch Now
WeatherWeather Photo Gallery

Negative wind chills, snow blanket Kansas City metro

Have photos of the storm to share? Send them to pics@kshb.com. Make sure to bundle up and drive safely if going outside.

Snow from Lawrence Lawrence, KansasPhoto by: Sophie Lamb snow 12/22/22.jpg Leawood, KansasPhoto by: Al Abramovitz snow 12/22/22.jpg Eastern Jackson County, MissouriPhoto by: Michelle Stone snow 12/22/22.jpg Waldo Neighborhood in MissouriPhoto by: Larry winter storm.jpeg Some viewers are staying warm and safe by watching the storm pass from the comfort of their homes.Photo by: Mike L. Snow from Plaza 12/22/22 Pictures of snow in the Plaza from one viewerPhoto by: Steve Walters/Kansas City

Negative wind chills, snow blanket Kansas City metro

close-gallery
  • Snow from Lawrence
  • snow 12/22/22.jpg
  • snow 12/22/22.jpg
  • snow 12/22/22.jpg
  • winter storm.jpeg
  • Snow from Plaza 12/22/22

Share

Lawrence, KansasSophie Lamb
Leawood, KansasAl Abramovitz
Eastern Jackson County, MissouriMichelle Stone
Waldo Neighborhood in MissouriLarry
Some viewers are staying warm and safe by watching the storm pass from the comfort of their homes.Mike L.
Pictures of snow in the Plaza from one viewerSteve Walters/Kansas City
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next