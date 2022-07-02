KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- Widespread rain and thunderstorms through noon
- Lingering scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible this afternoon through early Sunday
- 4th of July is still looking, hot, humid and dry
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: 100% chance of morning rain and thunderstorms. Then, mostly cloudy, cooler, still humid. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon. Wind: Variable 5-15 mph High: 76°
Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible. Wind: E 5-15 mph. Low: 68°
Sunday: Partly cloudy, warm and humid with a chance of mainly morning scattered showers and thunderstorms. High: 87°
4th of July: Chance of early morning thunderstorms across northern Missouri. Slight chance they clip KC. Mostly sunny, breezy hot and humid. Wind: S 10-25 mph Low: 75° High: 92°, Dry, 80s and humid for fireworks time during the evening.
