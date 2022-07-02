KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Widespread rain and thunderstorms through noon

Lingering scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible this afternoon through early Sunday

4th of July is still looking, hot, humid and dry



KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: 100% chance of morning rain and thunderstorms. Then, mostly cloudy, cooler, still humid. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon. Wind: Variable 5-15 mph High: 76°

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible. Wind: E 5-15 mph. Low: 68°

Sunday: Partly cloudy, warm and humid with a chance of mainly morning scattered showers and thunderstorms. High: 87°

4th of July: Chance of early morning thunderstorms across northern Missouri. Slight chance they clip KC. Mostly sunny, breezy hot and humid. Wind: S 10-25 mph Low: 75° High: 92°, Dry, 80s and humid for fireworks time during the evening.

