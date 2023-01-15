Windy and a little warmer Sunday in Kansas City

WEATHER HEADLINES

Sunday may feel a little warmer than Saturday

A shower is possible tonight or Monday, mainly east of Kansas City

Rain or wintry weather possible Wednesday and Thursday, accumulating snow potential

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Mostly cloudy warmer, temperatures but much windier. Wind: S 10-20 G35 mph. High: 58°

Tonight: Breezy with a slight chance of a shower mainly east of Kansas City. Wind: S 10-25 mph. Low: 56°

Monday: An isolated shower is possible in the morning or afternoon, rain chance at 20%. Morning temperatures in the middle 50s, down to 50 by afternoon. Wind: S 10-20, G35 mph.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, cooler, with calmer wind. Wind: NW 5-15 mph. Low: 32° High: 46°

