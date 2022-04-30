Windy and cool today, calmer weather this weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Windy and cool today with more clouds this afternoon

Great weather Sunday

Rain and thunderstorm chances, Monday, Wednesday-Thursday the end of next weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Becoming windy and cool with more clouds this afternoon. Wind: W-SW 15-30 mph. High: 63°, 50s north to near 70° south

Tonight: Partly cloudy and cool with decreasing wind. Wind: W 10-20 mph. Low: 47°

Sunday: Mostly sunny and beautiful! Wind: W-NW 5-15 mph. High: 70°

Monday: A good chance of rain and thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon and night. The severe threat looks to be south of our area for now. We need to watch it. Wind: E 15-25 mph. Low: 46° High: 65°

