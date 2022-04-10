Windy and much warmer today, chance of T-Storms tonight, mostly south

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Windy and much warmer today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible tonight, some may contain hail, mostly south of KC

There is a severe threat Tuesday night-Wednesday, main threat may end up west and east of our area



KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: Partly cloudy, windy and much warmer. A cold front drifts through during the early evening, decreasing the wind and staying mild. Wind: SW 15-30 to NW 10-15 mph. High: 79°

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, some may contain hail, mostly central and southern Missouri. Wind: N 5-10 mph. Low: 47°

Monday: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy and cooler. Wind: Light and variable. High: 64°

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy and much warmer. There is a chance of thunderstorms at night. Wind: S 20-40 mph. Low: 48° High: 80°

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

