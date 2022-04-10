Windy and much warmer today, chance of T-Storms tonight, mostly south

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- Windy and much warmer today
- Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible tonight, some may contain hail, mostly south of KC
- There is a severe threat Tuesday night-Wednesday, main threat may end up west and east of our area
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Today: Partly cloudy, windy and much warmer. A cold front drifts through during the early evening, decreasing the wind and staying mild. Wind: SW 15-30 to NW 10-15 mph. High: 79°
Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, some may contain hail, mostly central and southern Missouri. Wind: N 5-10 mph. Low: 47°
Monday: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy and cooler. Wind: Light and variable. High: 64°
Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy and much warmer. There is a chance of thunderstorms at night. Wind: S 20-40 mph. Low: 48° High: 80°
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.