Windy and much warmer today, chance of T-Storms tonight, mostly south

and last updated 2022-04-10 08:25:30-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Windy and much warmer today
  • Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible tonight, some may contain hail, mostly south of KC
  • There is a severe threat Tuesday night-Wednesday, main threat may end up west and east of our area

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: Partly cloudy, windy and much warmer. A cold front drifts through during the early evening, decreasing the wind and staying mild. Wind: SW 15-30 to NW 10-15 mph. High: 79°

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, some may contain hail, mostly central and southern Missouri. Wind: N 5-10 mph. Low: 47°

Monday: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy and cooler. Wind: Light and variable. High: 64°

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy and much warmer. There is a chance of thunderstorms at night. Wind: S 20-40 mph. Low: 48° High: 80°

