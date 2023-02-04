Windy and warmer today, even better weather Sunday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Windy and warmer today, staying mild, much less wind Sunday
- Sunday will see highs around 60°, 60s Monday, back to windy
- A chance of some rain Wednesday-Friday, slight chance of snow
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Temperatures are much warmer with strong south winds. High: 55°
Wind: S-SW 15-25, Gusts 35 mph
Tonight: Much less wind and mostly clear.
Low: 30°
Wind: SW 10-20 to W 5-15 mph
Sunday: Mostly sunny and even warmer with much less wind.
High: 59°
Wind: W-SW 5-10 mph
Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy and mild
Low: 37° High: 64°
Wind: S 15-30 gust 35-40 mph
