Windy and warmer today, even better weather Sunday

WEATHER HEADLINES

Windy and warmer today, staying mild, much less wind Sunday

Sunday will see highs around 60°, 60s Monday, back to windy

A chance of some rain Wednesday-Friday, slight chance of snow

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Temperatures are much warmer with strong south winds. High: 55°

Wind: S-SW 15-25, Gusts 35 mph

Tonight: Much less wind and mostly clear.

Low: 30°

Wind: SW 10-20 to W 5-15 mph

Sunday: Mostly sunny and even warmer with much less wind.

High: 59°

Wind: W-SW 5-10 mph

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy and mild

Low: 37° High: 64°

Wind: S 15-30 gust 35-40 mph

