Windy and warmer today with increasing clouds, better weather Sunday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Holiday weekend highs in the 50s to near 60°
- Saturday mostly cloudy and windy with a few sprinkles by evening
- Sunday much less wind, much more sunshine
- Next storm possibly Wednesday, looks like mainly rain, thunderstorms
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: Increasing clouds and windy. Chance of a later afternoon, evening sprinkle.
High: 55°
Wind: S-SW 15-30 mph
Tonight: Decreasing clouds and wind.
Low: 33°
Wind: S-SW 15-25 to 5-15 mph
Sunday: More sunshine and warmth, less wind.
High: 62°
Wind: SW 10-15 mph then NW 10-20mph
Monday: A nice President's day. Partly to mostly sunny and mild.
Low: 32° High: 60°
Wind: S-SW 5-10 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.