Windy and warmer today with increasing clouds, better weather Sunday

WEATHER HEADLINES

Holiday weekend highs in the 50s to near 60°

Saturday mostly cloudy and windy with a few sprinkles by evening

Sunday much less wind, much more sunshine

Next storm possibly Wednesday, looks like mainly rain, thunderstorms



KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Increasing clouds and windy. Chance of a later afternoon, evening sprinkle.

High: 55°

Wind: S-SW 15-30 mph

Tonight: Decreasing clouds and wind.

Low: 33°

Wind: S-SW 15-25 to 5-15 mph

Sunday: More sunshine and warmth, less wind.

High: 62°

Wind: SW 10-15 mph then NW 10-20mph

Monday: A nice President's day. Partly to mostly sunny and mild.

Low: 32° High: 60°

Wind: S-SW 5-10 mph

