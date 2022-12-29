WEATHER HEADLINES
- Windy with near record warmth today!
- A weak cold front comes through this evening with rapidly decreasing wind
- Dry and 40s as we ring in 2023, midnight Saturday night
- Rain and some thunderstorms possible Monday, the 2nd day of 2023
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Thursday: Partly cloudy, windy with near record warmth. A weak cold front moves through later this afternoon and evening, rapidly decreasing the wind. Wind: S-SW 15-30 gust to 40-45 mph to W 5-10 mph High: 64°, Record 68° in 1947
Tonight: Partly cloudy, colder and much less wind. Low: 33° Wind: W 5-10 mph
Friday: Partly cloudy and cooler but highs still warmer than average with much less wind. Wind: E-SE 5-15 mph. High: 48°
Friday: Partly cloudy, a nice last day of 2022. Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph. Low: 38° High: 50°
