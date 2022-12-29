WEATHER HEADLINES

Windy with near record warmth today!

A weak cold front comes through this evening with rapidly decreasing wind

Dry and 40s as we ring in 2023, midnight Saturday night

Rain and some thunderstorms possible Monday, the 2nd day of 2023

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Partly cloudy, windy with near record warmth. A weak cold front moves through later this afternoon and evening, rapidly decreasing the wind. Wind: S-SW 15-30 gust to 40-45 mph to W 5-10 mph High: 64°, Record 68° in 1947

Tonight: Partly cloudy, colder and much less wind. Low: 33° Wind: W 5-10 mph

Friday: Partly cloudy and cooler but highs still warmer than average with much less wind. Wind: E-SE 5-15 mph. High: 48°

Friday: Partly cloudy, a nice last day of 2022. Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph. Low: 38° High: 50°

