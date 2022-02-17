Watch
Winter storm impacting the Kansas City Metro this morning

Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2022-02-17 05:21:27-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Winter weather will impact travel through Thursday afternoon
  • The KC metro area will see 3-8" of accumulation with heaviest amounts south, lighter north
  • Wind chills will be near zero by Friday morning

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Sleet and freezing rain changing over to snow. Accumulating snowfall, heavy at times of 3-8" possible in the metro. Snow ends in the afternoon. Wind: N 10-25, Gusts 35 mph. High: 23°

Tonight: Mostly clear sky and cold. Wind chills near zero. Wind: NW bec SW 5-15 mph. Low:

Friday: Mostly sunny, breezy, with warmer temperatures. Wind: SW 10-20, Gusts 30 mph. High: 39°

Friday: Continued sunny skies. Wind: NE bec SE 10-20 mph. High: 39°

