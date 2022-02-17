Winter storm impacting the Kansas City Metro this morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- Winter weather will impact travel through Thursday afternoon
- The KC metro area will see 3-8" of accumulation with heaviest amounts south, lighter north
- Wind chills will be near zero by Friday morning
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Thursday: Sleet and freezing rain changing over to snow. Accumulating snowfall, heavy at times of 3-8" possible in the metro. Snow ends in the afternoon. Wind: N 10-25, Gusts 35 mph. High: 23°
Tonight: Mostly clear sky and cold. Wind chills near zero. Wind: NW bec SW 5-15 mph. Low: 5°
Friday: Mostly sunny, breezy, with warmer temperatures. Wind: SW 10-20, Gusts 30 mph. High: 39°
Friday: Continued sunny skies. Wind: NE bec SE 10-20 mph. High: 39°
