Road conditions for neighboring states

41 Action News Staff
11:18 AM, Dec 23, 2010
2:59 PM, Dec 24, 2017
Will you be traveling out the Kansas City-area this winter?

You’ll want to stay up to date with the current weather and road conditions.

You can find links to interactive maps of Kansas and Missouri's neighboring states below.

On the websites, you can also check out road conditions, travel alerts, current road closures, streaming videos of the roadways, traffic speeds, rest areas and much more.

Just click on the state you want to view:

Colorado

Nebraska

Iowa

Illinois

Kentucky

Tennessee

Mississippi

Arkansas

Oklahoma

