Winter’s first big punch may arrive right on Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving often marks the start of the cold-weather season for many across the U.S., and this year, winter might arrive just as millions of Americans head out of town.

According to the Climate Prediction Center, much of the U.S. — especially the Midwest and Northeast — could experience well-below-normal temperatures starting around Thanksgiving weekend. It could also be wetter than usual in the Midwest, Northeast and Rockies. Coupled with cold conditions, many regions could see their first significant snow of the 2025-26 season.

"Below-normal temperatures are forecast to quickly expand across the Plains and into the Mississippi Valley during the six- to 10-day period as a midlevel trough digs into the eastern continental U.S.," the Climate Prediction Center said.

For the nearly 82 million people expected to travel next week, potential snow and rain could wreak havoc.

Last year, a pair of storms swept the country during Thanksgiving week, causing thousands of flights to be canceled or delayed. Parts of interior New England saw more than 10 inches of snow.

Forecasters stress that six- to 10-day forecasts are subject to change.