Motivation Monday at Apex Climbing Gym

12:10 PM, Aug 14, 2017

Our friends from Can City Podcast tried out the Ninja Warrior inspired obstacles at Apex Climbing Gym!

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Our friends from Can City Podcast tried out the Ninja Warrior inspired obstacles at Apex Climbing Gym!

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top