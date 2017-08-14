Motivation Monday at Apex Climbing Gym 12:10 PM, Aug 14, 2017 Share Article Previous Next Our friends from Can City Podcast tried out the Ninja Warrior inspired obstacles at Apex Climbing Gym! Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Show Caption Hide Caption Previous Next Our friends from Can City Podcast tried out the Ninja Warrior inspired obstacles at Apex Climbing Gym! Share Article A Share A A A Share Article