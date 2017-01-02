2016's last Kansas City murder victim was father of 5

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A Kansas City family has confirmed the man killed in a triple shooting early Sunday was 23-year old Desean Parker.

Police were called to the area of 9th and Washington around 2:30 a.m. and discovered Parker, another male and a female victim with gunshot wounds.

“He was a very special person. He loved music. He loves his kids,” said Parker’s mother, Rashawnda Townsend.

Townsend told 41 Action News her son was a father to five young children, including a 4-month-old boy.

“He was a hardworking man,” said Townsend. “They took away my baby. The violence has got to stop.”

Police continue to investigate the shooting. If anyone has information, call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

-------

Brian Abel can be reached at brian.abel@kshb.com.

Follow him on Twitter:

Follow @BrianAbelTV

Connect on Facebook: