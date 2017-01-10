KCMO pastor charged with punching, kicking a church member

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Prosecutors accuse a South Hyde Park pastor of severely beating a church member.

Charging documents show the victim, a 75-year-old man, told police he went to the Mount Olive Baptist Church on the 4000 block of Harrison street to talk with Pastor Floyd Sullivan back in November about the safety of a handicap ramp made out of plywood.

Sullivan told the man to follow him to the church office.

According to court documents, as the pastor unlocked the door, the two exchanged words and Sullivan allegedly struck the man on the right side of his face, causing him to fall.

Witnesses said once the man fell, the pastor kicked the church member and even "placed his foot on the victim's throat."

The pastor then said: "This is what happens when you mess with me, you don't mess with me!"

An associate pastor stepped in and broke up the fight.

Sullivan initially told a reporter during an interview request police arrested him this past week during a bible study.

When 41 Action News showed up to question Sullivan he refused to comment.

Over the phone, Sullivan said his lawyer advised him not to speak with the media.

As for his victim, court records state, EMTs took him to St. Luke's Hospital with injuries to his head and body including damage to his spinal cord.

Right now the man is using a walker to help him get around. Doctors said, "It's unknown at this time if he will ever be able to walk without it"

Besides using a walker the victim is wearing a neck brace and is undergoing physical therapy.

Pastor Sullivan is set to be back in court Jan. 17 at 9 a.m.

