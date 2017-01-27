Lawson man accused of making pipe bombs near schools

RAY COUNTY, Mo. - A Lawson man is facing a federal charge after police discovered guns, drugs and materials used to make explosive devices at his home, which is near two schools.

Josh Louis Dubrel, 20, is indicted with knowingly possessing a firearm and destructive device known as a pipe bomb.

Court documents say a search warrant was executed at the home in the 300 block of E. 6th St., which is about 75 feet away from Lawson High School and Lawson Middle School.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) was first alerted to Dubrel by a cooperating source, who was arrested and found in possession of a pipe bomb.

That unnamed source told ATF agents Dubrel was the one who made the pipe bomb and that he had several other devices in his home.

According to court documents, the source was familiar with Dubrel’s home and would often watch him make the bombs.

The source said Dubrel would make the bombs in a small shed behind the home, and would make circuit boards, telephone key detonators and lock-in password detonators to go with the bombs in his bedroom. He would wear gloves to keep his fingerprints off the devices.

Documents say Dubrel kept a security camera in the stairwell leading up to his bedroom and had locks inside and outside the door. The source told agents Dubrel even attached a tube to the door holding a pattern of marbles to determine if anyone had tried to enter the room.

During the search warrant Thursday, officers found drug paraphernalia, hundreds of baggies commonly used to package drugs, methamphetamine, marijuana and several pills believed to be ecstasy. They also found a few guns, one of which was in a compartment sewn into a pillow.

Officers also found a completed metal pipe bomb in a briefcase, along with several other materials used to make explosive devices.

Dubrel was taken into custody at the time of the search warrant. He told an ATF agent his goal in life was to be an explosive technician, and that he would blow up pipe bombs in the country by himself.

John Ham with ATF sent 41 Action News the following statement:

"While I cannot comment specifically on this case, any explosives, improvised or commercial, that are not handled and stored properly are dangerous in any situation. There is clearly a risk to public safety when any type of explosive or explosive components are mishandled or illegally stored in residential or otherwise populated areas. ATF Agents go through countless hours of training in order to provide the highest level of expertise when the threat of explosives poses a risk to public safety."

If convicted, Dubrel faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

