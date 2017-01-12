Police: 2 convenience stores in KCMO robbed at gunpoint overnight

Sarah Plake
5:16 AM, Jan 12, 2017
17 mins ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Two convenience stores were robbed at gunpoint overnight in Kansas City, Missouri.

According to police, a thief first struck the 7-Eleven at Linwood and Gillham around 3:45 a.m. Thursday. He displayed a black handgun, demanded money and cigarettes before fleeing the scene.

Records show this 7-Eleven location has been robbed three times in the past six months.

Then about 15 minutes later, an armed robbery was reported at the QuikTrip near Winner Road and I-435. 

Authorities believe these two crimes are connected.

The suspect was described as a young black male in his 20s, around 6'3" and 200 lbs. He was wearing a winter coat and a mask. 

