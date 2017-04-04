Kansas City police look for possible kidnapping victim

41 Action News Staff
4:20 PM, Apr 4, 2017
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Kansas City Police are asking for the public's help in finding a man of a possible kidnapping. 

Cristian Escutia, 19, was last seen at his home in northeast Kansas City, Missouri. Witnesses told police they saw him being forced into a vehicle, which then sped off. The vehicle is described as a light blue Chrysler Pacifica.

Police described Escutia as a white male, about 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing approximately 180 pounds. 

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call the TIPS hotline at (816) 474-TIPS (8477) or 911.

Police say Escutia was forced into a light blue Chrysler Pacifica like the one pictured above.

