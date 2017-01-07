Police seek two men in Riverside murder

Clear
HI: 27°
LO: 4°
HI: 34°
LO: 12°
HI: 43°
LO: 22°
Jordan Wilson (L) and Leandre "Dre" Boyd (R)
RIVERSIDE, Mo. - Metro Squad detectives want to find two people who may have a connection to a murder at a Riverside apartment complex.
They are looking for Jordan Wilson and Leandre "Dre" Boyd.
Officers found Davon Rivera-Wright, 20, of Kansas City, Missouri, shot to death on Jan. 3 at Northcrest Apartments in Riverside.
Police K-9's searched woods near the apartment, but did not find anyone.
This was the first homicide in Riverside since 2013 and only the sixth since 2001.
--------
Follow 41 Action News on Twitter:
Follow @41ActionNews
Like 41 Action News on Facebook: