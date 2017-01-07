Police seek two men in Riverside murder

Steve Kaut
5:49 PM, Jan 6, 2017
5 hours ago

Jordan Wilson (L) and Leandre "Dre" Boyd (R)

RIVERSIDE, Mo. - Metro Squad detectives want to find two people who may have a connection to a murder at a Riverside apartment complex.

They are looking for Jordan Wilson and Leandre "Dre" Boyd.

Officers found Davon Rivera-Wright, 20, of Kansas City, Missouri, shot to death on Jan. 3 at Northcrest Apartments in Riverside.

Police K-9's searched woods near the apartment, but did not find anyone.

This was the first homicide in Riverside since 2013 and only the sixth since 2001.

