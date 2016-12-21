UPDATE: Man charged in connection with hour-long police chase

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A man has been charged in connection with an hour-long police chase.

Justin Sherman faces second-degree robbery, two counts of first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, resisting arrest and driving while revoked/suspended charges. Prosecutors have requested a bond of $75,000 cash only.

The chase began near 31st and Broadway in KCMO. KCPD officers were called to the area on a different call. While police were on the scene, a white Nissan truck backed up from a parking spot and hit one of the police cars.

Police saw it happen and watched the truck leave the scene of the accident. Police followed the truck and attempted to get the driver to pull over. The truck then sped away, a chase ensued and the police helicopter was called.

Later during the chase police discovered the truck was stolen.

The reckless journey spanned five cities in the metro. Gayle Sheedy saw a portion of it from her kitchen window.

“He was coming across my backyard and right onto the golf course,” Sheedy said.

The stolen Nissan darted past her house and through the 11th hole of the Leawood South Country Club.

“The police cars were right behind him,” Sheedy said.

During the chase the driver popped into Sheedy’s neighbor’s garage on Wenonga Lane near Cherokee Lane possibly hoping to steal a car.

“I was outside getting the snow and ice off in the driveway. In the few minutes that I went back inside this incident happened. The guy drove across the golf course through my front yard, thought he could take my car for a joyride,” Toby Boschert, the owner of the garage, said.

The thief came up empty. His next stop, the Calico Farms Apartments on 113th Terr. in South Kansas City, where he dumped the Nissan truck and carjacked a maintenance worker.

The chase ended when police took the driver into custody near 105th and Walrond in KCMO.

“It was the type of thing that it took a while to process. You're thinking I really didn’t see that,” Sheedy said.

She said it was a bewildering scene for this typically quiet street.

“Nothing ever happens. Ever. I can't even tell you the last time someone had a bike stolen, nothing, and I'm really surprised because the person driving the truck made a bad choice,” Sheedy said.

She’s glad it didn’t happen during Christmas break when more children are out on the streets because this driver at times reached speeds close to 100 miles an hour.

Retired FBI Agent Michael Tabman first was a police officer and has experienced high-speed chases.

He said it’s a judgement decision for officers.

“You look at this guy and the speed he is going with these bad roads, and that’s an indication he's a dangerous individual and not concerned about anybody's safety.” Tabman explained. “Obviously the more dangerous the underlying crimes are, the more important it is for them to apprehend him."

KCPD used aerial surveillance in the pursuit. Tabman believes that allows for officers to chase at a slower pace on the ground, therefore, making it safer.

“The faster you go, the more dangerous it is you're going to have a wreck. Two cars could wreck, he could wreck, you want to slow it down as much as possible,” Tabman said.

