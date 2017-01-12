Sedalia man hired by Boys and Girls club charged with molesting 6-year-old girl

SEDALIA, Mo. - A Sedalia, Missouri man hired by the Boys and Girls club made his first court appearance Wednesday, accused of molesting a young girl.

Jerome Lee Williams II, 19, is charged with two counts of statutory sodomy for the incident that occurred at a home in Marshall, Mo.

According to charging documents, authorities learned of the incident when the six-year-old girl's mother called an emergency hotline Jan. 6, to report her daughter was inappropriately touched.

The girl's mother told police Williams stayed the night on Jan. 3 before driving him to his home in Sedalia the next day.

Marshall police learned during the course of their investigation, Williams was scheduled to start working at the Sedalia Boys and Girls Club and had been arrested by Pettis County Sheriff Department for not being in compliance with the sex offender registry in Minnesota and failing to register as a sex offender in Missouri.

During an interview with a sheriff deputy, Williams admitted to molesting the six-year-old girl, court records show.

Police said court documents from Hennepin County, Minnesota label Williams as a "predatory offender".

Williams appeared by video at his arraignment on Wednesday.

The 19-year-old told the judge court he plans to seek a public defender.

Williams is being held on a $250,000 cash only bond. His next court date is set for Jan. 18 at 9 a.m.

