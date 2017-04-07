A look at Kansas City 100 years ago

Fair
One hundred years ago on April 6, the United States entered World War I. We took a look at how Kansas City has changed in the last century.
A fire crew in front of the Central Fire Station in 1907. (Photos courtesy of Missouri Valley Special Collections / Kansas City Public Library)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - One hundred years ago on April 6, the United States entered World War I.
Kansas City has changed dramatically in the last century.
We went to the Kansas City Public Library downtown where local historian and Missouri Valley Special Collections manager, Jeremy Drouin, showed us some of what those changes looked like.