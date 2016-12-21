Blue Springs woman arrested for triple murder in Mississippi

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. - A nation-wide dragnet for a Blue Springs woman and her accomplice, accused of killing three people in Mississippi finally came to end.

Around midnight Wednesday Jamison Townsend and Joshua Garcia led Geary County Sheriff's deputies on a chase in a Red Dodge charger on I-70 in Kansas.

They wrecked near Junction City. Townsend gave herself up immediately and police found Garcia hiding a few hours later.

Mississippi and federal law enforcement were searching for the couple wanted in a string of pawn shop robberies.

On Saturday authorities said the two targeted another pawn store, this one in Jackson, Mississippi. Police say they killed all three employees: Cleveland "Bill" Mosley, 81, Robert Ivy, 60, and Ted McLemore, 77.

Family memorialized the victims at a vigil Tuesday night.

"My momma is torn apart. My aunt, she's heartbroken," "it has damaged our whole family. It's going to ruin our Christmas," Timothy Myrick, Mosley's cousin said.

The person who came to the door at Townsend's Blue Springs home didn't want to answer any questions. But public records and social media paint a portrait of the woman’s past and of her significant other.

Townsend graduated college and worked as a registered nurse. She listed St. Mary's Medical Center in Blue Springs as her most recent employer on LinkedIn.

A hospital spokeswoman tells us Townsend worked there for less than two years and left April of last year.

Townsend also had a problem paying her bills. Earlier this year she filed for bankruptcy and faced a tax lien in Missouri.

As for Garcia, the Mississippi native has a lengthy criminal record.

Townsend and her alleged accomplice both face three counts of capital murder.

They're currently awaiting extradition to Mississippi.

------------------

Andres Gutierrez can be reached at andres.gutierrez@kshb.com

Follow him on Twitter:

Follow @AFGutierrez

Connect on Facebook: