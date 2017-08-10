Fallen Clinton officer remembered at candlelight vigil

CLINTON, Mo. - Hundreds of people gathered on Wednesday night outside the Henry County Courthouse for a vigil to honor fallen police officer Gary Michael.

Michael was shot and killed during a traffic stop on Sunday night, which led to a manhunt for the suspect that lasted to Tuesday.

Bagpipe plays Amazing Grace at vigil in Clinton for fallen officer Gary Michael@41actionnews pic.twitter.com/6l5888LCDB — Tom Dempsey (@KCTomDempsey) August 10, 2017

Wednesday, however, was all about coming together.

Families and large groups of people gathered outside the courthouse holding prayer cards, Thin Blue Line posters, and candles as they listened to speeches from the family of the fallen officer and others who knew him.

Michael's family thanked the crowd for their continued support and said the officer's memory will not be forgotten.

One attendee, Jose Lopez, said he went to the vigil to show support for the officer he would often see around town.

Clinton community singing "God Bless America" at vigil for fallen officer Gary Michael@41actionnews pic.twitter.com/b6bBHZdzFv — Tom Dempsey (@KCTomDempsey) August 10, 2017

"He was kind hearted. He was understanding. He was a people person," Lopez explained. "It hurts knowing that I won't see him again when he drives by. I would waive, he waived back. Even if I didn't waive, he waived back."

Others, like Lisa Weber, brought children to the vigil to show them the importance of honoring a hero.

"(Children) should know what this is and what we're doing here, which is supporting this officer," she explained. "This is horrible. We should show our gratitude and respect for this man."

With the vigil coming in the wake of Sunday's tragedy, resident Jerry Crump said it was important for the community to come together.

Community holding candles up in honor of fallen officer Gary Michael at vigil in Clinton @41actionnews pic.twitter.com/lrfPwVdOEf — Tom Dempsey (@KCTomDempsey) August 10, 2017

"Everyone who is coming here is deeply saddened by what's going on," he said.

During the vigil, the crowd sang "God Bless America" together. A bagpipe player also played "Amazing Grace" before the conclusion of the event.

The vigil served as the first of multiple ceremonies to honor Officer Gary Michael. On Friday, a visitation will be held from 6-9 pm at the Vansant-Mills Funeral Home in Clinton.

The funeral for Officer Gary Michael will be held Saturday at 11 am at the Benson Convention Center.