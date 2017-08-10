Fallen Clinton officer remembered at candlelight vigil

Wednesday, however, was all about coming together.
Families and large groups of people gathered outside the courthouse holding prayer cards, Thin Blue Line posters, and candles as they listened to speeches from the family of the fallen officer and others who knew him.
Michael's family thanked the crowd for their continued support and said the officer's memory will not be forgotten.
One attendee, Jose Lopez, said he went to the vigil to show support for the officer he would often see around town.
"He was kind hearted. He was understanding. He was a people person," Lopez explained. "It hurts knowing that I won't see him again when he drives by. I would waive, he waived back. Even if I didn't waive, he waived back."
Others, like Lisa Weber, brought children to the vigil to show them the importance of honoring a hero.
"(Children) should know what this is and what we're doing here, which is supporting this officer," she explained. "This is horrible. We should show our gratitude and respect for this man."
With the vigil coming in the wake of Sunday's tragedy, resident Jerry Crump said it was important for the community to come together.