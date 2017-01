KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Heads up musical lovers! “Hamilton” is on its way to Kansas City!

It will tour with Broadway Across America for the 2018-2019 season. The musical will be performed at Music Hall and people who buy season tickets for the 2017-2018 season will get first dibs on tickets.

The dates, how long the musical will run and the cast haven’t been decided.

