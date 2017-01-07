KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A house fire near east 37th Terrace and Elmwood has left a family of 10 without a home.

The fire started in the attic of the home Saturday morning. Larry Hudson rents the home and was there at the time when he heard a noise coming from the attic.

"I just heard crackling in there like it was a squirrel or something in the attic then it just start flaming,” said Hudson.

Hudson believes it could have been an electrical fire. Firefighters on scene 41 Action News the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Hudson lives in the home with his wife and eight boys, and says he does not know what is next for his family

"I don't know. Guess everybody is going to have to spread out, there are so many of us you know so I don’t know,” said Hudson.

The Red Cross is helping the family.

