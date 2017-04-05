Kansas City leaders discuss use of GO Bond funds

Kansas City city manager Troy Schulte said leaders will try to have $40 million of the $800 million planned out by May 1. They hope the money will be allocated in construction and renovation projects in 2017 to April 2018.
Question 1
Schulte said there are already several “shovel-ready” projects.
A few are related to Question 1, which dealt with improvements to streets, roads, sidewalks and bridges.
Maplewood to Staley High School
N Brighton
135th Street
Wornall to State Line
Wornal from 85th to 89th
East 22nd to 23rd connector - Brooklyn to Benton
Road reconstruction near 63rd and Prospect
Schulte said these improvements are all over the city.
Council member Scott Wagner will also be heading up a sidewalk repair plan set to start soon.
If you have a sidewalk you would like to get fixed, you can call the city's line at 311.
Question 2
The city said Brush Creek and Brookside are focus areas related to Question 2, which discussed flood preparation and repairs.
Question 3
Question 3 focused on a new animal shelter and updating buildings. The city will move full speed ahead with KC Pet Project to open up a new 60,000 square-foot facility at the corner of Elmwood and Gregory. They hope to have it open by September 2018.
Starlight Theater will also see some renovations to make it more ADA compliant.
Schulte said all of this construction will bring more jobs. He said the general rule of thumb is for every million dollars spent, 19 people are put to work.