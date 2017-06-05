Kansas City police surprise 3-year-old at her lemonade stand

41 Action News Staff
10:18 AM, Jun 5, 2017
5:48 PM, Jun 5, 2017

A 3-year-old’s dream came true when dozens of Kansas City police officers stopped by her lemonade stand.

Hannah was selling lemonade in a police uniform and said she wants to be a police officer.

Her family hoped at least one officer would stop by.

Dozens of officers came by Hannah’s lemonade stand to visit and have some lemonade.

