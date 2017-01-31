KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Greg and Dana Peterman spent Tuesday going through what was left inside their restaurant, The Mixing Bowl Noshery, on Southwest Boulevard.

They said they had just been there Sunday, less than an hour before fire heavily damaged the inside after the restaurant closed.

The Petermans said they opened the restaurant with their retirement money, a longtime dream,. They hope to stay and rebuild where they opened almost three years ago on Southwest Boulevard.

When asked what they looked for first after the fire, Greg went to a photo of Dana’s mother on the wall, the frame and picture melted by fire.

“We learned everything from my mom. That’s the one thing I wanted and her rolling pin I have here. It didn’t make it” said Dana.

“We just lost her, July 30th,” she said. “These are her recipes, her mom’s recipes, what I’ve grown up with from a baby.”

The Kansas City Fire Department has not yet released the results of their investigation as to what caused the fire.

The Peterman's daughter says they plan to document the rebuilding process on their Facebook page.

