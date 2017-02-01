KC Police Chief Darryl Forte hosts 1-on-1 meetings

Police Chief Darryl Forte holds one on one meetings with community members who are working to stop to violence.

Police Chief Forte welcomed "action oriented" people into his conference room at police headquarters. He wants to engage in impactful conversation on how to reduce violent crime.

"They understand the core problem, that it's not the police, it's not city hall, it's not the school district. It's us, people in the community." said Forte.

Residents are invited to have a one-on-one meetings to discuss violent crime reduction in one of the areas Forte designated as a "hot spot" when he became the chief of police. The area includes St. John Avenue to south 87th St. and Troost Avenue to Topping. These areas have been identified as the most violent in Kansas City.

"Thirty-three percent of our homicides occurred in hotspot areas last year where traditionally it's over 50 percent." said Forte. "There is never a satisfactory number of homicides."

The chief will also be available again on Saturday, February 4, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., at police headquarters, 1125 Locust, Kansas City, MO 64106 for more one-on-one sessions.

You can call 816-234-5010 to schedule a meeting .

