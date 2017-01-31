KC residents weigh in on how to change violence in neighborhoods

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - KCPD Chief of Police Darryl Forte held his first one-on-one meetings on Tuesday with community members on ways to reduce crime across the city.

Police have identified St. John Ave to South 87th Street and Troost Avenue to Topping Avenue as the most violent areas in the city, and residents in the respective neighborhoods shared with 41 Action News what they hope to see happen to reduce crime.

Ryonell Frederick, who co-owns a barbershop along Prospect Avenue and has lived in the area for around 35 years, said crime has become normal in his neighborhood.

“You got petty stuff and you got murders," he explained. “We all have the heartache of a lot of losses."

Frederick told 41 Action News that his family has dealt with tragedy in the neighborhood after seeing a number of his nephews shot and killed on the streets.

"People get killed. I had four nephews that got killed." - Barbershop owner on need for crime reduction on Prospect pic.twitter.com/Yd1rYf9hqE — Tom Dempsey (@KCTomDempsey) January 31, 2017

“It's indescribable,” he explained. “It puts a big hole in your heart. You tend to grow numb."

As a result of experiencing so much crime over the years, Frederick said he and his friends now can sense when they believe a crime will happen.

“You see certain movements,” he said. “You see a bunch of teenagers or people moving a certain way, you know something is getting ready to happen so you know to exit."

Frederick told 41 Action News on Tuesday that he was unaware of the meetings Forte is holding with community members this week.

However, he shared several ways on how he believed crime could be reduced in his neighborhood.

According to Frederick, progress could come from police recruiting close by.

“We need to start getting police from our community,” he explained. “They could understand the language and the body language. They would understand that every guy that's sagging his pants is not a threat to him."

Frederick also explained how providing more after-school programs and sports to children in the neighborhood could lead to a safer environment.

“We need stuff for the youth to get involved in so they won't get involved in more gang stuff," he said.

Other customers inside his barbershop on Tuesday said providing more parenting and money programs for adults in the area could lead to progress.

A few streets over on Wabash Avenue, bullet casings, trash, and abandoned homes can be found along the streets.

Woman living on Wabash next to abandoned home wants to see KCPD clean up the streets & vacant houses to reduce crime pic.twitter.com/EkkSDBe9d9 — Tom Dempsey (@KCTomDempsey) January 31, 2017

Vervina Marshall, a mother who has lived along Wabash for 15 years, said violent crimes have made her concerned for her children.

“It's not a good neighborhood to be raising kids,” she explained. “I don't want my call to be 'Ma'am, your son is around the corner. The police got him' or 'He's shot.'"

Marshall told 41 Action News that the abandoned homes on the street, including the one next door to her, attract unwanted visitors to the area.

“In the summertime, there are people who come up and stay in all the houses that are vacant," she said. “We need help right now."

Marshall believes that if the city cleans up the streets and abandoned homes, neighborhoods like the one she lives in would become safer.

Chief Forte plans to hold more meetings with community members on Saturday.

The meetings will be held at KCPD Headquarters.

Residents can call 816-234-5010 to schedule a 10-15 minute meeting with the Chief.

------

Tom Dempsey can be reached at Tom.Dempsey@KSHB.com.

Follow him on Twitter:

Follow @KCTomDempsey

Connect on Facebook: