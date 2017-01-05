KCMO's tow service could save you big bucks

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - On snowy days, many might need a tow.

Kansas City's tow service isn't new, but when people get in a wreck, they might not know who to call.

Nathan Pare with the Tow Services Division says people pay more than they should. The city offers a flat fee of $265.

"I get a lot of calls from people that are taken advantage of. We are looking at a $265 tow bill and people are calling screaming because they're getting $1,000, $1,200, $1,300 and that's a lot of money. People say the insurance will cover it, well not everybody has full coverage," Pare said.

In case of a wreck, the police can call the city to have one of its vendors tow the vehicle. The truck can take it to the city tow lot off Front Street, or anywhere in the metro.

"What do you want to do? And it takes the whole burden off of them, the whole selection process is eliminated. It gives them an opportunity then when they get their minds together, their thoughts are collected they can make a better decision," Pare said.

Vehicles that sit in the lot for 30 days are sold at auction.

