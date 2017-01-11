Mother sues Olathe Schools after daughter hospitalized from fight

OLATHE, Kan. - A mother is suing the Olathe School District after her daughter was allegedly beaten and bitten outside of Olathe North High School in February 2016. Two employees were also allegedly involved in the fight.

Mother Sondra Mansaw said her daughter was 15 at the time and that she had bruises and bite marks all over, including a chunk missing from her finger.

She said another female student fought her daughter and then that student's mother and sister jumped in. Both the sister and mother were paraprofessionals at Olathe North. Mansaw also said her son came to protect her daughter. She had reached out to him because she was afraid. He stood in front of his sister and was hit during the fight.

Mansaw is suing the school district, former principal, assistant principal and the two women: Cassandra Flores and Mary Yanez.

Yanez and Flores were let go by the school. Flores pleaded guilty and has one year probation. Yanez pleaded not guilty.

On the day of the alleged attack Mansaw says she called the school at 7:30 in the morning to let them know what was going on.

"He (the school resource officer) told me they would talk with the student and did nothing. The whole day my daughter was harassed. At the end of the day the girl and the two employees of Olathe School District attacked my daughter," said Mansaw.

Mansaw's attorney, Dan Curry, calls the lack of action shocking.

"These are the people who are supposed to be protecting your kids, but also showing them how to be citizens in the world," said Curry.

Curry said they want this to never happen again.

The student's family is asking for compensation to cover attorney and medical fees totaling $75,000.

We reached out to the school district for a comment.

"The district has not been served with the lawsuit as of yet. If and when that occurs, we will review the allegations and file an appropriate response," said Maggie Kolb, director of communications for Olathe Public Schools. "As this is matter is now in litigation, we will not have any further comment."

