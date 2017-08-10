MSHP finds rifle believed to be used in shooting death of Officer Gary Michael

HENRY COUNTY, Mo. - The Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed they have found the rifle they believe was used in the shooting death of Clinton Officer Gary Michael.

Michael was killed during a traffic stop that turned deadly Sunday night.

Suspect Ian McCarthy was caught Tuesday night and officially booked into the Henry County jail Wednesday morning.

He’s charged with first-degree murder and felony armed criminal action.

The rifle was found around 3 p.m. Thursday in a creek about two miles north of Clinton.

Officials said they are taking special precautions to retrieve the gun from the water because they don’t want it to rust.