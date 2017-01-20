Olathe Northwest grad accused of fondling minor

OLATHE, Ka - An Olathe Northwest graduate is now facing charges of inappropriately touching a minor.

Bradley Jamieson, 21, is charged with indecent liberties with a child. Court documents say the alleged incident took place back on Oct. 16, 2016.

The child’s mother told 41 Action News that that day her 15-year-old daughter and friends were under the impression Jamieson was taking them to Oak Park Mall.

Instead she said they ended up behind the Best Buy off of 93rd and Quivira in Overland Park. The girl told her mom Jamieson met up with a drug dealer.

Soon after, she says the group drove back to Olathe and ended up in at a church parking lot on West 133rd Street where everyone went their separate ways except the teen and Jamieson.

According to law enforcement Jamieson then fondled the teen. An Olathe School District spokesperson said Jamieson graduated from Olathe Northwest in 2013.

Neighbors at Jamieson’s listed Overland Park address were floored hearing of the accusation but their thoughts are with the alleged victim.

“I feel for the family. That’s a horrible, horrible thing. I hope that he gets put away for a very, very long time and hope that the poor girl she’ll be able to move on and get through this and know that it’s not her fault,” Lindy Vaughn, a neighbor said.

The teen’s mom said she wants this to serve as a cautionary tale to other parents to make sure they keep an eye on what their kids are doing.

Jamieson is being held on a $100,000 bond, his next court hearing is set for Jan. 26 at 9 a.m. in Division 13.

